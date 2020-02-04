Penrose-St. Francis Health Services was one of 12 Colorado hospitals that received a five-star rating in this year's hospital quality ratings from from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, the only other Colorado Springs area hospital included in the rating, received a four-star rating; 93 Colorado hospitals were included. The ratings are based on a composite score in seven categories with 57 quality measures, including mortality, readmissions, patient experience, effective use of imaging and safety, effectiveness and timeliness of care.
Nationwide, 407 hospitals of more than 4,500 rated by the agency received the five-star rating.