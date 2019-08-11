Peak Vista Community Health Centers' costs of opening its first southeast Colorado Springs clinic will be paid by a $1.5 million grant from El Pomar Foundation, the nonprofit said Friday in a news release.
The clinic at 1815 Jet Wing Drive opened in February, providing sorely needed medical care to a “health care desert” with few doctors or asic health care services.
The grant, paid out over three years, will help offset renovations, operating costs and an eventual expansion to 15 exam rooms, eight dental care stations and two behavioral health consultation rooms, the release said.
“Our southeast community deserves high-quality care,” Peak Vista CEO Pam McManus said in the release. “We are so thankful to El Pomar for providing us with funding to make this health center an innovative, state-of-the-art health care home for our growing patient population.”
The clinic is staffed by a doctor, physician’s assistant and a licensed counselor with dental and behavioral health services scheduled to begin later this year. The renovations are expected to be completed by November and allow the clinic staff to grow to nine medical providers, including six in primary care, said Brenda Spector, a Peak Vista spokeswoman.
Peak Vista bought the 30,500-square-foot building that houses the clinic for $4.2 million and said at that time it planned to spend another $2.8 million on renovations and equipment.
In addition to the Peak Vista clinic, the building is expected to house other nonprofits and government agencies to create a community hub for services, similar to Peak Vista’s Fountain clinic that also includes space for mental health, human services and employment services.
El Pomar is southern Colorado’s largest foundation with $548 million in assets as of Dec. 31, 2018. The foundation made more than 1,800 grants last year totaling $14 million.