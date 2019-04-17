Patriot Park building sells for $9.2 million
A Colorado Springs limited liability company composed of multiple partners and managed by local businessman Robert Blaha paid $9.15 million to purchase a two-story, 51,770-square-foot office building at 745 Space Center Drive.
The building is part of the Patriot Park campus northwest of Powers Boulevard and Platte Avenue on the east side. Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton occupies the entire building, which had been part of a portfolio of offices acquired last year by Texas-based Crescent Real Estate.
Aaron Johnson of the Denver office of Cushman & Wakefield, who facilitated the sale along with colleague Jon Hendrickson, said the building, constructed in 2006, was attractive because it’s near Springs military installations, such as Peterson Air Force Base.
Rich Laden, The Gazette