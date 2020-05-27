The number of passengers who flew out of the Colorado Springs Airport last month dropped to its lowest point in decades — no surprise given the drastic reductions in business and leisure travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enplanements — passengers who boarded an airline in the Springs and traveled elsewhere — totaled just 3,656 in April, down a whopping 93.8% from the 58,774 who flew during the same month last year, according to figures released Wednesday by city aviation officials.
Put another way, roughly 367 flights of the popular Boeing 737-800 airliner — each configured to seat 160 passengers and carrying a maximum load — would have been needed to carry all of the air travelers who departed the Colorado Springs Airport in April of last year.
By comparison, just 23 flights of the same aircraft would have been required to transport Springs Airport passengers last month.
“You’d have to go back into the 1980s to find something that’s this low, or even before,” Greg Phillips, the city’s aviation director, said of April’s enplanements. “This is obviously a tough time. Those numbers are pretty similar across the nation. Even airports large and small all saw less than 10% of what’s typical this time of year, all due to the coronavirus.”
Don’t expect air traffic to get much better over the next several months. According to forecasts by airport officials:
• In June, enplanements also are expected to fall by 90% on a year-over-year basis.
• During the second half of the year, enplanements are estimated to decline by 50%.
• For all of 2020, enplanements are expected to total about 400,000, or 52.4% lower than the 841,059 travelers who flew out of the airport in 2019. Airport officials originally projected they’d be close to 900,000 enplanements this year.
Like other arms of city government, the airport has taken several steps to mitigate the reduction in air travel, including holding off on capital improvements and equipment purchases, Phillips said. No airport employees, a workforce that’s equal to 104 full-timers, have been laid off and no job cuts are expected, he said.
Still, airport officials predict the facility will lose $5.4 million in revenue through 2020 because of declines in concession sales, parking and passenger traffic. The airport’s budget could wind up with a $3.8 million deficit for the year.
But that red ink is being covered with cash on hand and a portion of the $23.4 million grant the airport was awarded in April as part of the federal coronavirus relief act approved in March by Congress and the Trump administration, Phillips said. That money is being used to fund airport operations and retain staff, though airport officials plan to spend the money over three years.
The airport also is well positioned because it has relatively little debt, Phillips said.
Meanwhile, there might be a few positive signs on the horizon, he said.
On April 18, the airport reached a low point when just 96 people — including passengers and employees — passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, Phillips said. For all of April, an average of 157 people per day went through the checkpoints.
But last Friday, 525 people went through TSA checkpoints and the daily average so far in May has climbed to nearly 300. Still, in May of last year, an average of 2,513 people per day passed through the airport’s TSA checkpoints.
“The direction is right,” Phillips said. “But we’re still a long way from where we ought to be.”