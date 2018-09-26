Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport declined slightly in August for the first time in 2½ years as Frontier Airlines' expansion here hit a temporary slowdown.
Passenger traffic fell 440 passengers — 0.5 percent — from August 2017 to 80,276 but still was the sixth busiest month since 2015, according to a report from the airport. Frontier's numbers were down 12.5 percent form a year ago to 24,665 as the Denver-based, low-fare carrier suspended seasonal flights to three cities last month. Delta Air Lines also reported a small decline, while American and United Airlines both gained passengers.
Monthly passenger numbers had increased every month since March 2016, the month before Frontier resumed service to the Springs.
Traffic for the first eight months of the year is still up 19.1 percent from the same period last year to 589,877. However, the year-to-date gains are expected to slow since Frontier will suspend seasonal flights to five more cities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Colorado Springs Aviation Manager Greg Phillips estimates passenger numbers for the year will be between 875,000 and 900,000, an increase of 4.2 percent to 7.2 percent.
"We are certainly disappointed, but we will keep working hard to bring additional air service to Colorado Springs," Phillips said.