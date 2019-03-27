Passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport fell for a seventh consecutive month in February as winter flight suspensions by Frontier Airlines continued to reduce the number of people on outbound flights.
The 53,231 passengers that boarded flights last month was down 15.5 percent from February 2018 with all airlines but United reporting fewer passengers than a year earlier, including a 51.3 percent drop by Frontier. Traffic for the first two months of the year is down 13.1 percent from the same period last year to 110,755.