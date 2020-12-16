Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport fell last month to the lowest level since July amid pleas by Gov. Jared Polis and health officials not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of passengers on outgoing flights fell 18% from October to 29,470 in November, the fewest since 26,696 passengers left on outgoing flights in July. That's down 58.8% from November 2019. Passenger numbers in the first 11 months of the year were down 56.9% from the same period last year to 331,697, and remain on track to hit the lowest annual total since 1983.
Greg Phillips, aviation director for the city of Colorado Springs, said passenger numbers have remained at low levels so far this month but are expected to increase somewhat later this month.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette