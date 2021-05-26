The arrival of Southwest Airlines in March helped lift passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport in April to the highest monthly total in 16 months, the airport announced Wednesday.
The 67,727 passengers leaving on outbound flights last month was 18 times higher than 3,656 passengers that boarded flights in April 2020, when air travel nearly ground to a halt. The monthly total is the most since 71,862 passengers boarded outbound flights in December 2019 and up 15.2% from the April 2019 total. Passenger numbers for the first four months of the year are up 12.7% from the same period last year to 178,238 but down 22.5% from the same period in 2019.
“April is typically a slower month because it is after spring break and before summer, when travel is significantly stronger, and this year the Space Symposium will be held in August instead of April,” said Greg Phillips, aviation director for the City of Colorado Springs.
“May is looking significantly better and we had our highest number of people going through the security checkpoint — 3,446 (which includes passengers and flight crews) — on Sunday (May 23) for any day since 2018.”
However, the airport’s monthly traffic report also shows Southwest filled just 44.8% of the 55,119 seats on its 13 daily flights. That’s the lowest of any airline serving the airport — American, Delta, Frontier and United filled between 62.4% and 81.1% and Southwest said in an April 22 release on its first-quarter financial results that it anticipated selling between 75% and 80% of its seats throughout its system during both April and May.
Phillips said he believes Southwest’s percentage of seats sold, called a load factor, will improve in May and especially June, after the summer travel season has begun. The airport is trying to help attract more travelers that month by cutting its long-term parking rates in half, a promotion the airport has offered in recent years during the Thanksgiving and Christmas peak travel periods.
“We’re not worried about it (Southwest’s load factor) and neither is Southwest. While there are other airport’s where travel is rebounding faster, they (Southwest) recognize that they threw a lot of capacity at this airport all at once,” Phillips said. “We need people to use these flights if they want Southwest to be successful. I hope people seize the opportunity and travel from the Colorado Springs Airport. There are some pretty good fares out there on those flights.”