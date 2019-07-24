Passenger numbers on outbound flights from the Colorado Springs Airport dropped in June as declines by Frontier and American airlines more than offset increases by Delta and United airlines.
The 79,663 passengers who boarded outgoing flights last month were down 2.3% from June 2018. While it is the 11th consecutive monthly drop, it is the smallest since Frontier Airlines suspended seasonal flights to eight seasonal destinations last August. Frontier resumed service in late April and early May to four of those cities.
Traffic for the first half of the year is down 10% from the same period last year to 383,986.
Wayne Heilman, wayneh@gazette.com