The Colorado Springs operation of Virginia-based defense contractor Parsons has won a contract valued up to $185 million from the U.S. Space Force to support its Integrated Solutions for Situational Awareness (ISSA) software system.
The one-year award includes four one-year options to continue and expand the company's work on the system that began 14 years ago for the government-owned software package used by more than 5,000 people at Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies to create software code, applications and modules. Parsons said in a news release it will provide information technology engineering, space expertise, software development scientific analysis and data analysis under the contract.
The company will make "targeted enhancements" in the software for space vehicle launch characterization, command and control satellite transmission and high-accuracy orbit determination, as well as assigning tasks to space assets, threat processing, real-time launch characterization, and modeling and simulation for directed energy and satellite breakup. The contract also calls for Parsons to define what will be included in future upgrades.
Parsons employs about 500 people along Colorado's Front Range, but the company declined to say how many work on the ISSA contract or if the company planned any additional hiring to complete the work.
Parsons acquired Colorado Springs-based Braxton Science & Technology Group last year and Polaris Alpha, which split its headquarters between Colorado Springs and Virginia, for $489 million in 2018. The company employs 15,500 people worldwide and generated $3.9 billion in revenue last year nearly evenly split between federal contracting and infrastructure engineering.