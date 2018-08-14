The company that makes North Face outdoor clothes, JanSport packs, Timberland boots and a host of other consumer products plans to move the headquarters for those brands to metro Denver soon, eventually bringing as many as 800 jobs.
And that’s thanks in large part to tax incentives of as much as $27 million being offered by the Colorado Economic Development Commission, the second-largest incentives package the state has offered, the Denver Business Journal reports.
The planned Denver move is part of a planned split by Greensboro, N.C.-based clothing conglomerate VF, a publicly traded company whose roots go back 119 years.
VF intends to split its outdoor and activeware division, which also includes the Smartwool, Altra, Icebreaker, Eagle Creek and Williamson-Dickie brands, and move its headquarters to the Denver area over the next couple of years. That business will keep the VF name.
Smartwool, which makes socks and underwear, is based in Steamboat Springs.
Metro Denver also will be home to VF’s “Global Innovation Center” for developing technical fabrics, the company said.
The site of the new VF headquarters was not announced.
Meanwhile, VF’s denim-products division, including the Wrangler and Lee brands, will stay put in Greensboro under the (possibly temporary) name NewCo, along with the company’s outlet business.
The deal, which has been tentatively backed by VF’s board of directors, still needs final board approval as well as an OK from regulators, the company said.
As The Associated Press reports, the split stems from the fact that VF’s activeware and outdoor-gear sales are surging (with revenue up 25 percent for activeware and 6 percent for outdoor merchandise in the latest quarter from the previous year), while denim sales are soft (up 3 percent), reflecting a consumer move from jeans to yoga pants and other alternatives.
VF says it expects its Denver-based business to generate annual revenue of $11 billion.
That, says the Denver Business Journal, will mean an 11th Fortune 500 company for Colorado.
“The decision to separate these businesses will allow VF to sharpen its focus as a consumer-centric and retail-minded organization anchored in activity-based lifestyle brands,” Steve Rendle, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement Monday.