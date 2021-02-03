Stricter COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which closed indoor dining, sent the Colorado Springs area unemployment rate to a six-month high in December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
The area's unemployment rate jumped from 6% in November to 8.6% in December, the highest among Colorado's seven metro areas and the Springs area's highest jobless rate since 10.3% in June. Even so, the December unemployment rate likely is understated — the federal agency said it incorrectly classified workers on temporary layoff that should have been listed as unemployed.
The local unemployment rate surged as the number of people holding jobs fell by nearly 8,000 even as 1,600 people returned to the job market, pushing the labor force to a record 365,426. As a result, the number of unemployed grew by more than 9,500 to 31,485.
Colorado Springs was among the slowest-to-recover metro areas, ranking 168th of 180 areas in terms of employment bouncing back, with a jobless rate in December that was more than triple the December 2019 rate, according to a study from WalletHub. Colorado Springs still fared better than Denver and Aurora, which ranked 175th and 177th, respectively; they both recorded fourfold increases in their unemployment rate in the 12 months ended December. Sioux Falls and Rapid City, both in South Dakota, headed the list as the only two cities with lower jobless rates than a year earlier.
The December unemployment data is based on a survey of households and was conducted in mid-December, when most Colorado urban counties were under pandemic restrictions resulting from a surge of COVID-19 cases in the months before. Those restrictions banned indoor dining and reduced capacity for retailers and other businesses, throwing thousands of workers in the restaurant and related industries out of work.
A separate survey of businesses showed the local economy would have gained jobs if it weren't for the more than 4,000 job losses in the restaurant and hotel industries, which wiped out seasonal gains in the retail industry. The number of payroll jobs in December was down 10,000 from December 2019, with the biggest losses in the past year focused on hotels and restaurants, government, other services and finance.
Jobless rates surged in all Colorado metro areas but Pueblo, which remained unchanged at 8.3%. Denver increased from 6.4% in November to 8.5% in December, Fort Collins jumped from 5.2% to 7.4% and Grand Junction rose from 6.1% to 8.2%. Colorado's unemployment rate increased from 6.2% in November to 8.2% in December.