The pace of homebuilding in October fell for the third consecutive month in the Colorado Springs area, according to a report this week by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.
Permits pulled by builders and individuals for the construction of single-family, detached homes in El Paso County totaled 313 last month, a 30.1% drop from October 2020, the Regional Building Department report showed. The building permit number excludes townhomes, duplexes and condominiums.
Despite October's decline, single-family building permits for the first 10 months of 2021 totaled 3,838, a nearly 3% increase over the same period in 2020.
Building permits remain on pace to top 4,000 for the year; in 2020, they totaled 4,497, which was the most since a record 5,314 permits were pulled in 2005.
RICH LADEN, THE GAZETTE