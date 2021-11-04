HOMEBUILDING FILE PHOTO

The pace of construction for single-family, detached homes in El Paso County fell in October for the third straight month, a Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report shows. Through the first 10 months of the year, however, homebuilding is running slightly ahead of the same period in 2020. THE GAZETTE FILE

The pace of homebuilding in October fell for the third consecutive month in the Colorado Springs area, according to a report this week by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

Permits pulled by builders and individuals for the construction of single-family, detached homes in El Paso County totaled 313 last month, a 30.1% drop from October 2020, the Regional Building Department report showed. The building permit number excludes townhomes, duplexes and condominiums.

Despite October's decline, single-family building permits for the first 10 months of 2021 totaled 3,838, a nearly 3% increase over the same period in 2020.

Building permits remain on pace to top 4,000 for the year; in 2020, they totaled 4,497, which was the most since a record 5,314 permits were pulled in 2005.

