Fewer Colorado Springs-area homes are being built so far in 2019 than during the same time last year, but one housing industry official says the local economy remains healthy and he doesn’t expect a construction downturn.
During the first quarter, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 705 permits for construction of single-family homes in El Paso County, a 27.3 percent decline from the same period last year, the agency reported. In March, the department issued 274 of the permits, down by a nearly identical percentage.
“It’s certainly not a red flag, ‘the sky is falling’ kind of position by anybody I talk to among the top builders,” said Todd Anderson, board president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs and owner of a building industry and leadership development consulting firm.
Anderson said one reason for the reduced construction might be that builders pulled extra numbers of permits in late 2018 to avoid paperwork requirements and higher costs related to energy-efficiency building codes that took effect Dec. 1. In effect, builders borrowed from the permits they would have pulled in early 2019, he said.
Other builders might have waited before launching their next round of construction until they sold off their inventory of speculative homes — those built with the expectation that buyers will come along later, Anderson said. Once builders give the green light to resume construction, it might take several weeks to get going on new homes, he said.
But Anderson said he’s confident single-family permits will total about 3,000 this year, which he says is a solid and sustainable figure for the area, based on historical averages.
“We’re still very bullish and positive,” he said.
Among factors working in favor of builders: Employers continued to add jobs in 2018, albeit at a slower pace than a year earlier, figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show.
Long-term mortgage rates have been falling and averaged 4.06 percent nationally last week, down from 4.28 percent a week earlier, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. And the Pikes Peak region’s population is growing.
Local homebuilders also are benefiting from Denver-area residents who buy homes in northern Colorado Springs and northern El Paso County and commute to their jobs up north, Anderson said.
“We’re continuing to see a pretty decent influx of people that work in the (Denver) Tech Center and all around Denver that can’t afford and can’t qualify for a home anywhere near Denver, and Castle Rock is almost as expensive now,” he said. “They’re buying down here in El Paso County because it’s $100,000 to $150,000 less for the same size house.”
Homebuilding continues to be a significant part of the Pikes Peak region’s economy, so it’s tracked closely by economists, business people and local governments.
The industry employs thousands of drywallers, plumbers, electricians and others in the trades. And tax revenues collected on the sales of building materials generate millions of dollars for local governments, which use the money to pay for basic services.