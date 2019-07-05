The pace of Colorado Springs-area homebuilding during the first half of 2019 continues to lag behind that of last year, although the home construction industry remains positioned for one of its better performances over the last several years.
Permits issued for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County totaled 326 in June, down almost 20 percent from the same month last year, a new Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report shows.
For the first six months of the year, single-family permits totaled 1,769, an 18.9 percent reduction on a year-over-year basis, according to the Regional Building Department report.
Still, if the pace of second-half homebuilding mirrors that of the first six months, annual permits would total about 3,500. Permits have reached or exceeded that figure only twice since 2005, Regional Building records show.
"We're still building at a pretty historically significant rate," said Todd Anderson, board president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs and owner of a building industry and leadership development consulting firm.
An annual permit total that exceeds 3,000 is a plus for the Springs because the city's population growth can sustain that level of construction activity without a danger of overbuilding, Anderson said.
Beyond the pace of homebuilding, however, the industry still faces challenges in the second half, he said.
Rising costs are making it increasingly difficult for builders to construct homes below $300,000, which means many entry-level buyers can't afford to purchase new houses, Anderson said. Building materials and labor are more expensive, but Anderson also said tougher building codes and the cost of clearing regulatory hurdles are driving up expenses.
"That chunk of buyers that was $250,000 and under has all but disappeared in the new home game," he said. "Now, really, anybody (homebuilders) who's in the low $300,000s is feeling like they're delivering an affordable home to the market. Well, 10 years ago, we would have all thought that was ludicrous."
Higher land costs also are causing some real estate companies to develop fewer subdivisions and home sites, reducing the number of homes available for purchase, he said.
Some existing homeowners who have considered moving, but have been scared off by higher new home costs, instead are making repairs or building additions to their houses. That's good for the remodeling industry but not for homebuilders, Anderson said.
"People are seeing that the cost to replace this house, or if I sell my house to go get into another home — a new home — might not be as attractive as just staying in my home and re-doing my kitchen or re-doing my basement," he said.
Elsewhere in the housing market, local foreclosure activity continues to wane, according to the latest report from the El Paso County Public Trustee's Office.
In June, resident and commercial property owners received 58 foreclosure notices, a 12 percent year-over-year decline, the report shows.
For the first half of 2019, foreclosure notices totaled 435. That's down 4.4 percent over the same period in 2018, when foreclosure activity was at a 19-year low.