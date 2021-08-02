July was another strong month for the Colorado Springs-area homebuilding industry, according to a Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report.
PERMITS: The Regional Building Department issued 413 permits in July for the construction of single-family, detached homes in El Paso County, a 20.4% year-over-year gain. Those figures don't include townhomes or condominiums.
TRENDING: Except for May, single-family permits have increased each month during 2021 on a year-over-year basis.
YEAR TO DATE: Through the first seven months of 2021, single-family building permits in El Paso County totaled 2,838, a 17.2% increase over the same period last year.
FACTORS AT WORK: Homebuilders have repeatedly pointed to low mortgage rates and a severe shortage of existing properties available on the resale side of the housing market as primary reasons for the demand for new homes.
WHY HOMEBUILDING MATTERS: Home construction is a big part of the local economy, employing thousands of framers, drywallers, carpenters and the like. The city of Colorado Springs and other local governments, meanwhile, collect sales taxes on the purchase of building materials and those revenues help fund public safety, parks and other basic services.
