The pace of Colorado Springs-area homebuilding jumped last month to a 15-year high as the demand for housing remained strong and a shortage of existing homes available for purchase helped drive buyers to the new home market.
A Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report showed the agency issued 450 building permits in September for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County. That’s a nearly one-third year-over-year increase and the highest total for any month since 482 permits were issued in August 2005.
Through the first eight months of 2020, the Regional Building Department has issued 3,282 single-family home permits, almost 22% more than the same period last year, the agency’s report showed.
The Pikes Peak region has enjoyed strong job growth in the past and, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more people continue to move to the area and have helped spur the demand for new homes, said Brian Bahr, founder of Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs.
Low mortgage rates also have helped entice homebuyers into the market, he said.
While the housing market generally remains strong in the face of the pandemic, the supply of homes on the new and resale sides of the market is “probably lower than it’s ever been in Colorado Springs” compared with demand, Bahr said.
The Pikes Peak Association of Realtors has reported historically low inventories of homes for sale over the last several months. At the same time, builders are trying to keep up with demand, but some have encountered difficulty because of a shortage of labor and building supplies, Bahr said.
But the lack of housing supply isn’t just a Colorado Springs problem, Bahr said.
“Even though we see a lot of demand and very little supply here, that trend is happening in almost every community across the nation,” he said.