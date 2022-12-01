Long-term mortgage rates that have more than doubled since last year continued to drag down the local housing market and slow the pace of home construction last month.
In November, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 129 permits for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County — a 49.4% nosedive from the 255 permits issued in the same month last year, according to a report posted Thursday by the agency on its website.
Single-family building permits now have fallen by double digits — on a percentage basis — for five consecutive months, Regional Building Department figures show. And for the first 11 months of 2022, single-family permits totaled 2,986, a 27% drop from the 4,093 permits issued during the same period last year.
The numbers reflect permits issued for the construction of traditional, single-family detached homes and don't include townhomes, condos or duplexes.
Higher mortgage rates continue to be the principal reason for the slowdown in homebuilding, said Mark Reyner, the Colorado Springs market manager for Denver-based Land Title Guarantee Co. and the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs' new board president.
"Rates are definitely a factor," he said. "Just the increase in rates over the last few months ... 6% to 7%, definitely has been an impact considering how low it's been for so long. That's definitely the main driver."
For the last several years, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages — the most popular borrowing option for homebuyers — had plummeted to 3% and below, which helped ignite a furious demand for new homes and resales in Colorado Springs and nationwide.
But the Federal Reserve began to hike interest rates this year to slow raging inflation. Though mortgage rates aren't tied directly to the Fed's actions, they nevertheless began to spike.
On Thursday, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages averaged 6.49% nationally, down from last week's 6.58% and the high-water mark of 7.08% on Nov. 10, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
Despite those recent declines, long-term mortgage rates remain more than twice as high as the 3.11% national average a year ago.
As a result, many homebuyers no longer can afford a monthly mortgage payment and have been priced out of the market.
The impact hasn't just been on the new home market; sales of existing homes also have dropped for five straight months, according to Pikes Peak Association of Realtors figures.
"If you're a potential buyer, that rate impacts your purchasing power so much," Reyner said. "They're high. That's the story we've been seeing. They're not historically high, but comparatively to what we've had the last couple, few years, they're high."
Homebuyers are being cautious, but so are builders, Reyner said. They're not necessarily constructing the same number of speculative homes — those built on the expectation that buyers will come along at a later date.
To help reinvigorate the new home market and encourage buyers, long-term mortgage rates probably will need to drop below 6%, Reyner said, based on what he's heard economists say.
"It sounds like when rates go back to starting with a 5, that's, I think, when you see it break loose," Reyner said. "Even if it's the high 5s, I think if you see a number 5 at the beginning of the rate, that's when you start to see it. It will make a substantial difference."