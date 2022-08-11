Nancy Richardson, who with husband Curt created Colorado-based Otter Products, famed for its phone-protecting OtterBoxes, has been awarded the Julie Penrose Award by the El Pomar Foundation.
El Pomar established the award in honor of co-founder Julie Penrose, a driving force in the early days of Colorado Springs with her husband, Spencer Penrose. The annual award recognizes a woman from Colorado who has made or is making significant contributions to community through dedicated leadership, engagement and service.
Richardson serves as co-founder and board member of Blue Ocean Enterprises Inc. and Blue Ocean Holdings — firms dedicated to strategic investments in new businesses and real estate. In 2010, she founded OtterCares Foundation with the mission of inspiring youth to change the world through philanthropic and entrepreneurial education.
The award was presented during a private ceremony this week at Penrose House Conference Center in Colorado Springs.
The Gazette