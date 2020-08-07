For parents fretting that their kids are wasting their time in the basement playing video games, consider the case of Rodney Gullatte Jr.
Gullatte, 40, is a certified ethical hacker — along with a host of other certifications — who has his own IT business and has been hailed as “a guiding light” in the Colorado Springs community; being named the first Black president of the Colorado Springs Rotary Club is among his most recent accomplishments.
And how did he get started in his field?
“Gaming got me into computers,” he says. “I really enjoyed the games.” Many were educational games, like “The Oregon Trail,” while some, he says, were simply “buffoonery.”
And, growing up in Marietta, Ga., he found he also enjoyed learning about computers — a passion he discovered at an early age could be lucrative.
“I was 12 years old and I got on the internet and looked at how much people make that know about computers, and I was very impressed with the salaries,” he recalls.
He combined that interest with his love of music, using the computer to compose music, lay down tracks and so on. His first job out of high school was working on Y2K compliance for a health care company.
“That wasn’t a typical job for an 18-year-old coming out of high school,” he acknowledges, “but that was really awesome.”
Passion, purpose drive Mesa Ridge grad's flourishing cybersecurity career | Colorado Springs young professional profile
He gave college a try, then pivoted and joined the Air Force; both his parents are Air Force veterans. The 9/11 attacks came during “Warrior Week,” his fifth week of basic training; he remembers getting on a bus and the driver telling him and others, “This is your guys’ Pearl Harbor.”
He was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in western Florida; it was there he met Iris, his wife-to-be. It wasn’t necessarily love at first sight on her part, he acknowledges. “She was a tough nut to crack.” But they’ve been married for 16 years, with two daughters, ages 13 and 9, and a son, 19 months.
Gullatte’s parents also met at Eglin. “There’s something in the water down there,” he jokes.
He was the primary IT specialist for 96th Air Base Wing, 796th Civil Engineering Squadron, at Eglin. His service took him to Saudi Arabia in the “shock and awe” campaign against Iraq, where his main job was running the world’s largest mobile power plant.
He left the Air Force in early 2005 after a little under four years. His wife remained in the service, and they didn’t want to find themselves stationed apart, he says. Through the GI Bill, he went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in applied computer science, with a minor in business administration, from Troy University in Alabama. He also worked for a variety of companies, from the Geek Squad at a Tuscon, Ariz., Best Buy to a cybersecurity engineer for General Dynamics.
When his wife got orders to Key West, Fla. — and a promised government job with the National Weather Service fell through — he decided to start his business, Firma IT Solutions.
He also plugged himself into the community. He joined the Key West Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Key West. He served on a citizens review board, an oversight committee investigating civilian complaints against the Key West Police Department. He was chairman of the Bahama Village Goombay Festival, described as “an exuberant street party” that showcases “island arts and crafts, music and food in the heart of Key West’s historic Bahama Village neighborhood.”
It was in Key West, he says, that he learned “how important community is to the business. They’re one in the same.” And it was in Key West that he found his “tribe,” the movers and the shakers and, most importantly, “the doers” in the community, “being part of the machine that really impacts us.”
So when his wife got orders to come to Colorado Springs, he was not exactly enthusiastic. He left Key West in 2015 with a heavy heart — and with an official commendation from the mayor.
Upon reaching Colorado Springs, though, he jumped right in, joining the Colorado Springs Rotary Club and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, then the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance, in his first week in town.
John Buckley, a fellow Rotary Club member, says he was struck by Gullatte’s “immediate desire to jump in and do service in our community. It didn’t matter what we asked him to do. Actually, that’s not right, he didn’t need to be asked. He just started. ... He knew there were needs and he immediately jumped in.”
Gullatte joined other groups as well, from the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce to the board of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. But he didn’t just hook up with other organizations: He also started one, the Colorado Springs Black Business Network, aimed at bringing together Black business leaders and professionals — and then connecting them with the larger community.
It’s not uncommon, he says, for him to be the only Black person in a room. “I’ve been uncomfortable my whole life,” he says. “I’m not used to being comfortable.”
That’s something Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent Michael J. Thomas can relate to; he notes that he’s only one of four Black school superintendents in the state.
“It’s very isolating,” he says. He credits Gullatte, who he met through the Rotary Club, with helping him “get connected and network with a lot of different people.”
“What I’ve learned about Rodney,” he says, “is he’s got a very entrepreneurial spirit. He’s always looking at how individuals and communities can grow.”
For his part, Gullatte — who was named Best Veteran Small Business Owner at the 2019 area Small Business Awards and was a finalist for Small Business Champion this year — says he’s honored “that the community accepted me and wanted me to be successful.”
Chris Liedel, CEO of the recently opened U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, got to know Gullatte when they went through the Pikes Peak Leadership Institute together in 2019. He’s impressed, he says, by Gullatte’s civic leadership and his business acumen.
“One of the things that struck me was how thoughtful and reflective he was in situations. ... I got to experience his commitment and his passion for his business. Shortly after that course, we were looking for somebody to help us with our operations here. We reached out to Rodney and his firm and they came in and helped us with a lot of our IT-related issues. Everything I saw in that class I actually got to experience in his real-life work ethic and his ability to manage a lot of projects for us.”
Firma IT is an IT and cybersecurity service provider, taking care of needs for other companies. “But most importantly,” Gullatte says, “we are cybersecurity experts.”
For those working in cybersecurity, “it’s crazy for us right now,” says Gullatte, who is also a cybersecurity consultant for the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.
Cyberattacks, he notes, are constantly evolving. He’s shocked by businesses that don’t realize that threat, that have the attitude of “we haven’t been hacked, we’re not worried.”
“It’s reckless,” he says. “It’s almost criminal.” And the threat is increased, he says, with so many people working from home during the pandemic on potentially insecure networks.
As for his time at home, Gullatte still enjoys video games, with “Call of Duty” among his favorites. He has his Xbox and his Playstation and has fun playing against his kids.
Passion, purpose drive Mesa Ridge grad's flourishing cybersecurity career | Colorado Springs young professional profile
“My youngest daughter is the only one who can give me a run for my money.”