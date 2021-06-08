Christopher Liedel was ousted from his job last week as CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, less than a year after the venue's opening in downtown Colorado Springs.
The nonprofit museum's board of directors "elected to part ways" with Liedel, effective June 1, board chairwoman Andie Doyle said Tuesday. She declined to comment on why Liedel was let go, saying it is a "confidential personnel matter."
Springs businessman Phil Lane, vice chairman of the museum board, has been named interim CEO.
Liedel's departure comes just as the area's summer tourism season — seeking to recover from COVID-19 pandemic closings — kicks into high gear. His ouster also comes several weeks before the summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Japan, which will put more focus on the Olympic movement.
Liedel was hired in 2018 as CEO of the museum, which opened two years later on July 30 to much fanfare in southwest downtown. The 60,000-square-foot, nearly $90 million museum honors the nation's Olympic and Paralympic movements and their athletes through artifacts, displays and exhibits.
Community leaders have heralded the museum as a tourist attraction that will draw thousands of visitors annually while serving as an anchor for redevelopment efforts in southwest downtown.
Since its opening, the museum has received praise from several national publications; in January, national news outlet USA Today named it as the nation’s best new attraction for 2020.
