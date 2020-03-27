The public opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs, which had been targeted for May 21-22, is likely to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, a museum official said Friday.
No final decision has been made by the nonprofit museum's 15-member board, which plans to meet Thursday, said Peter Maiurro, chief communications and business affairs officer.
"That's what we were targeting and hoping for," Maiurro said of the May 21-22 dates. "But right now we just, again, don't have enough information. We're fairly confident that is not likely to happen."
Check back with gazette.com and Saturday's print edition of The Gazette for more information.
Read more:
-Colorado Springs-based USA Cycling sheds workforce after major revenue losses from pandemic