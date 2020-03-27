OLYMPIC MUSEUM PHOTO 1

Construction crews in January worked on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in  southwest downtown Colorado Springs. A targeted late May opening of the museum now is likely to be postponed. THE GAZETTE FILE

 Chancey Bush/The Gazette

The public opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs, which had been targeted for May 21-22, is likely to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, a museum official said Friday.

No final decision has been made by the nonprofit museum's 15-member board, which plans to meet Thursday, said Peter Maiurro, chief communications and business affairs officer.

"That's what we were targeting and hoping for," Maiurro said of the May 21-22 dates. "But right now we just, again, don't have enough information. We're fairly confident that is not likely to happen."

