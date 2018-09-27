The U.S. Olympic Museum, which proponents say will be a major tourism draw for Colorado Springs and an economic driver for downtown, won't open to the public until early 2020 — several months later than the 2019 opening backers targeted when they broke ground last year.
The 2020 opening isn't a delay and doesn't reflect problems with construction of the 60,000-square-foot project, which is underway in southwest downtown, said Peter Maiurro, the museum's interim chief operating officer.
Instead, after a June 9, 2017, groundbreaking and several months of construction last winter, museum officials determined a more accurate project timeline that shows a public opening in the first quarter of 2020, Maiurro said. By late 2019, however, the museum will be open for private activities such as a reunion of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and a donor appreciation event, he said.
"In the last year, it's been pretty clear in all of our communications from the museum outward that the public opening is in 2020," Maiurro said.
The venue's website, however, continues to say it will open in 2019, the date touted during last year's groundbreaking.
Construction of the building is 60 percent to 65 percent complete and will be finished early next year, he said. At that point, the fabrication of museum exhibits and technology installation will begin, he said.
The $75 million museum is being built on a 1.7-acre site at Vermijo Avenue and Sierra Madre Street. It's envisioned as a tribute to the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic movements and their athletes through interactive displays and exhibits. It will include a hall of fame, theater, gift shop and other amenities.
Proposed by a nonprofit group several years ago, the museum is being funded with private donations and state sales tax revenues. It is one of four City for Champions projects that qualified for $120.5 million in state funding over 30 years; those projects are expected to woo new, out-of-state visitors to Colorado, and the museum is estimated to draw 350,000 people a year.
City officials and developers also say they expect the museum to anchor a revival of downtown’s light industrial southwest side, spurring development of offices, restaurants, apartments, hotels and other projects. The City Council declared southwest downtown an urban renewal site in 2001.
Here's the status of a few other high-profile downtown projects:
• 333 ECO Apartments, southwest corner of Colorado and Wahsatch avenues. The 171-unit, five-story building, developed by Nor'wood Development Group and Griffis/Blessing Inc. of Colorado Springs, opened to its first residents in late July and is about 55 percent leased, said Chris Jenkins, Nor'wood's president.
• Cascade Apartments, southeast corner of Cascade and Moreno avenues. Construction is underway on the 184-unit, five-story apartment building being developed by Nor'wood and Griffis/Blessing Inc. It's scheduled to open in spring 2020, Jenkins said.
• Hilton Garden Inn, southeast corner of Bijou Street and Cascade Avenue. The 10-story, 168-room hotel is to open in March or April, said Slawek Pietraszek, managing director of New Vision Hotels, the Colorado Springs hotel development and management company that's developing the project. "We're progressing very well," he said. A top-floor restaurant could open next summer, Pietraszek said; retail space also is planned on the first floor, although no leases have been signed.
• Casa Mundi Lofts, southwest of Tejon and Costilla streets. Completion of the four-story, 27-apartment building is expected in summer 2019, said Darsey Nicklasson of DHN Planning & Development in the Springs, who's co-developing the project. The foundation has been completed, and construction has begun on its masonry walls, she said. The building will have two or three ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces, although no tenants have been signed, Nicklasson said.