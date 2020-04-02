As each week passes during the COVID-19 pandemic. record-breaking unemployment numbers have followed — 6.6 million applied for benefits last week, doubling the previous record set the week prior.
The parent company of Old Chicago, Gordon Biersch, Rock Bottom and other restaurant chains continued that trend Tuesday by firing nearly all of its 18,000 employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The terminations are effective immediately, and the company also axed their employees' health benefits.
This news comes just a month after CraftWorks Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and shut down 37 restaurants that were underachieving, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
In a letter to employees obtained by Westword, CEO Marc Buehler wrote: "... effective March 31, 2020, the status of all team members will be revised from furloughed to terminated."
Buehler cited the bankruptcy process as the reason for the immediate termination of employee-benefit plans.
Later in the letter, Buehler wrote: "Finally, please know that we continue to work diligently towards a reopening date and are looking forward to the day when we hope to bring many of you back with a new suite of benefits."
However, the Journal reported that, in a court hearing Monday, the company said around half of its restaurant locations may never reopen.
CraftWorks operates in Nashville, Tenn., but was founded in Broomfield in 2010 when Rock Bottom and Gordon Biersch merged to become the largest operator of brewpubs in the U.S. The company has 338 locations in 39 states. Of those, nearly 100 locations are Old Chicago restaurants, a chain which was founded in Boulder in 1976. Old Chicago has 21 Colorado locations, including four in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo.