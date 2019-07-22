Numerica has won a $10.5 million, two-year contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory, enabling the Fort Collins company to add two people at its Colorado Springs office with plans to add more by year's end.
Under the contract awarded in February, Numerica will provide to Department of Defense agencies real-time access to its catalog of satellites and space debris. The company has a network of more than 130 telescopes and multicamera sensor arrays at 15 sites worldwide as well as data gathered from other commercial providers.
Numerica opened its Colorado Springs office, which now employs eight people, in April.