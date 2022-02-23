Defense giant Northrop Grumman announced Wednesday it has received a $341 million Space Force contract to develop deep-space radar that will track satellites, debris and other objects.
The company, which employs 1,100 in the Colorado Springs area working on a variety of military contracts, said it plans to add 100 people to its local workforce by year's end for the work plus another 100 during the same period for other contracts.
Under the Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability contract, Northrop Grumman will design, develop and build the system's first site in the Department of Defense's Asia Pacific region by 2025. Contracts for two more sites are expected with a total cost for the system of more than $1 billion. The system, which is expected to be more advanced than current sensors, has been under development for five years.
"The DARC program will field a resilient ground-based radar providing our nation with significantly enhanced space domain awareness for geostationary orbit," Pablo Pezzimenti, Northrop Grumman's vice president for integrated national systems, said in a news release. "While current ground-based systems operate at night and can be impacted by weather conditions, DARC will provide all-weather, 24/7 capability to minor the highly dynamic and rapidly evolving geosynchronous environment critical to national and global security."
Blake Larson, a Northrop Grumman vice president who heads the company’s Space Systems operations, said in August that Northrop Grumman planned to hire 250 people by the end of 2022 for operations specializing in missile defense and ballistic missiles. He made the comments as the company moved into additional office space in the InterQuest business park to accommodate its growth, since Northrop Grumman's office complex near the Colorado Springs Airport had reached capacity.