The U.S. space industry faces challenges and opportunities today that are as “awe-inspiring” as those faced by the nation’s space program in the 1960s, the CEO of aerospace giant Northrop Grumman said Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
“I am confident that our nation and allies will do what is required to continue to lead in space,” Kathy Warden, the company’s CEO said during the second day of the Space Symposium at The Broadmoor. “I have no doubt that the industry can help overcome threats in space.”
Warden said Russian leaders view space as a battleground for future wars and want to expand their nation’s footprint in space and China last year flew more missions in space than either the U.S. or Russia, quickly becoming a major rival. She said U.S. business and political leaders will need to “rethink how we view space” and include a more resilient space presence and the capabilities to counter space weapons.
To realize the “amazing potential for innovation,” Warden said the U.S. space industry must sharpen its performance to combat new threats and stay ahead of threats that already exist.
She also urged the space industry to form partnerships with allies — across military services, between civilian and military agencies and between the private sector and federal government — to take advantage of the best that each partner has to offer.
Improved performance and greater collaboration won’t be possible without “attracting, retaining and growing the next generation of talent” for the space industry and space program, Warden said. To do that, students at the elementary, high school and college levels must see space as an appealing career — just as young Americans did in the 1960s, she said.
Warden speculated that the next generation will be the first to live in space and said she is confident the nation will “harness the benefits of space for national security and the economy to make the world a better place not for ourselves but the generations that follow.”