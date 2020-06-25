Do you love your employer? You have a chance to show it by nominating where you work as one of the best workplaces in the Colorado Springs area.
The deadline to nominate employers for The Gazette's Best Workplaces program is Aug. 12. The program, now in its fourth year, recognizes public and private employers creating strong, healthy workplace cultures and environments. Employers can be nominated at gazette.com/bwp_registration/.
The Gazette is sponsoring the program with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, employment website Monster.com and DataJoe, a Boulder data collection and analysis firm.
Employees, organization leaders or customers can submit nominations . The Gazette will contact the human resource department of nominated employers — private companies, government agencies and nonprofits — to ask them to participate in an employee survey. Questions are included about leadership, culture, mission and values, benefits, training, social responsibility and possibly one question on working from home.
Employee responses are anonymous. Employers are required to have at least 10 employees, and a majority of employees must respond to the survey for an employer to be honored as a best workplace. Employers are divided into four levels — small employers with 10-29 employees, midsize with 30-75 employees, large with 76-299 employees and extra large with more than 300 employees.
The number of employers recognized through the program has grown each year, with 106 recognized last year, headed by Ent Credit Union in the extra large category for the second consecutive year. Other winners were The Cutting Edge, Realtors, in the large category; Once Upon a Childcare in the midsize category; and Cause and Solution in the small category.
Top employers will be honored at a celebration Dec. 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, if health guidelines at that time allow such gatherings; if not, a virtual celebration will replace it. The Gazette will publish the results, including cumulative survey data and profiles of the top-ranked companies, on Dec. 6.