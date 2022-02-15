Several employees of Newmont’s Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. were terminated Jan. 31 — two months after the employees were notified that all must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by that date, unless the mine granted a legally required exemption.
Employees who chose not to meet the deadline were given the option of resigning or being terminated, said Katie Blake, CC&V’s sustainability and external relations representative.
“We are in a global pandemic and believe that vaccination is a critical tool to protect the health and safety of our workforce and the communities in which we work and live,” she said. “Newmont remains committed to the CC&V workforce and to a productive partnership with the communities of Cripple Creek and Victor.”
Blake declined to provide the number of terminated employees, but added that the vast majority of employees were fully vaccinated by the deadline and remain working at the mine.
The CC&V workforce, as of 2019, consisted of over 600 people living in the surrounding area, making the company one of the largest employers in Teller County.
The average yearly salary per employee in 2019 was $79,000; the Cripple Creek and Victor gold mine’s total yearly payroll at that time was $70 million.
According to 2019 data provided on the Newmont Corp. website, Newmont has 1,091 employees in the U.S., at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine operation as well as corporate headquarters in Greenwood Village and other office locations.
Newmont, states the website, is the "world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead." The company has locations in North America, South America, Australia and Africa and actively operates mines in nine countries.
The Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, with origins dating to 1892, is an active surface gold mine located between Cripple Creek and Victor. It is the largest current producer of gold in Colorado. Newmont purchased CC&V from the South African-based AngloGold Ashanti for $820 million in 2015.
In other news, CC&V has been selected for a pilot program to develop all-electric autonomous mining systems as part of a strategic alliance with Caterpillar. “We are really excited at CC&V to have the next generation mining system developed right here,” Blake said.
In November, CC&V hired Meghan Rozell and Kaitlyn Ragsdale as sustainability and external relations representatives. Ragsdale is a former technician for the mine’s security operations. “In her new job, she brings a strong knowledge of our operations stakeholders and systems,” Blake said.
As former city councilor for the city of Cripple Creek, Rozell contributes her knowledge of local government and the community throughout Teller County, Blake said. “That knowledge is really important to us,” she added.
The two report to Blake, whose supervisor is Justin Raglin, the department’s manager.
Blake, Rozell and Ragsdale are the face of the mine within the community.
“CC&V is uniquely situated in Cripple Creek and Victor, and our accessibility and connection to the community here is vital to our business,” Blake said.
Pat Hill, Pikes Peak Courier