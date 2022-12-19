Colorado Springs' newest Taco Bell will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday at 7857 E. Woodmen Road, near Woodmen and Marksheffel roads on the city's northeast side.
The restaurant will be the 21st in the Springs area and the 29th in Colorado operated by KBP Brands, a Taco Bell franchisee based in Overland Park, Kan., according to a news release.
KBP describes itself as one of North America's largest fast-food franchisees, and operates more than 1,000 Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Arby’s restaurants in 31 states. KBP also opened a Taco Bell in July in the Polaris Pointe development on Colorado Springs' far north side.
The new Taco Bell on Woodmen Road employs the chain's "Endeavor" design, according to KBP. The Endeavor model emphasizes digital channels that allow customers to use online and mobile devices to order and pay for food; multiple customer access points; free Wi-Fi; power outlets; and comfortable seating, among other restaurant amenities. The restaurant drive-thru features an easy-to-navigate menu board with an electronic ordering system.
The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily and will employ about 50 people.
Taco Bell, founded 60 years ago in southern California and one of the country's most recognizable fast-food brands, specializes in "Mexican inspired foods" that include tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos, according to the chain's website.