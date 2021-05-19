Two southern Colorado entrepreneurs have formed a new group to help solve the problem that holds back most startups from the region — access to investment capital.
Leif Uhlman, founder of KidReports, and Tim Krebs, a veteran financial executive with several Colorado startups, formed the Southern Colorado Angels Group earlier this year to connect southern Colorado entrepreneurs with wealthy investors, called "angels" who pump money into startups at the earliest stages. The group has hosted three virtual pitch sessions for entrepreneurs to present their business plans to potential angel investors.
"There are already angel investor networks for Denver, Boulder and northern Colorado, but we want to focus on the southern Front Range area, where there is no such network," Uhlman said. "We don't make or manage investments as a group, but we create connections between entrepreneurs and accredited investors," which are individuals with a net worth of at least $1 million or an annual income of at least $200,000 and generally invest about $5,000-$10,000 per startup.
The group has attracted an average of 30 investors from across Colorado to hear pitches in January, February and March from seven companies, mostly from southern Colorado. Three of the seven have secured funding, including Barn Owl Drone Services, a Colorado Springs company that uses drones to monitor agriculture, ActivArmor, a Pueblo firm that produces 3-D printed casts and splints, and Laborjack, a Fort Collins temporary staffing company.
The group's next virtual meeting is scheduled from 3-4 p.m. May 26, when investors will hear presentations from GuestNav, a Cañon City-based hospitality advertising company; SoCo Eats, a food delivery firm serving the Arkansas Valley, and Prosper Maven, a Colorado Springs-based online marketplace for income-producing real estate investments.
No angel investor network has operated for several years in Colorado Springs. High Altitude Investors started in 2008 to provide angel investments in local startups and was operated through the now defunct Colorado Springs Technology Incubator but both groups haven't operated since the death of former incubator CEO Ric Denton in 2019.
Angel investors often are entrepreneurs who have sold or cashed out out of their startups and usually are the first outside investors in a new venture, after friends and family but well before institutional investors or venture capital funds. They usually get a significant stake in the company, often a seat on the board of directors and can help mentor the founders and other executives with the startup.
Besides Krebs and Uhlman, who now is entrepreneur in residence at the Exponential Impact technology accelerator after selling KidReports to Oregon-based Procare Software in 2017, other founders of the group include Brad Rowland and Jason Veath, who founded the Emergent Campus coworking space in Cañon City; Mark Madic, who manages the Southern Colorado Innovation Link incubator in Pueblo, and and entrepreneur Chris Franz of Colorado Springs. Uhlman and Franz are key players in a new network for Colorado Springs entrepreneurs called Springs Startup that is affiliated with Exponential Impact.
"Funding is kind of like oxygen for startups — without cash, a startup is just a piece of paper," said Krebs. "We are looking to connect entrepreneurs not only with investors, but also advisors, mentors and other connections they need. We have all been CEOs, CFOs and executives of startups and we want to help spawn entrepreneurship in the southern Colorado region."