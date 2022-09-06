A new shopping experience is coming to the Colorado Springs Airport.

Hudson, a travel experience company that sells food, airport necessities and treats at travel hubs around North America, has started service at the airport. Under a seven-year contract, the travel company will run existing shop areas at the airport for now. But next year Hudson will begin construction on three new stores at the airport consisting of 4,700 square feet of concessions space.

Uyen Le, owner of two Beauty Bars in Colorado Springs, will be a part owner and operator of Colorado Springs' airport's concessions in partnership with Hudson.

“This new partnership is not only an exciting way to build the retail landscape at the Colorado Springs Airport, but is a collaboration that will benefit the community,” Greg Phillips, the city's director of aviation, said in a news release. “Our airport has grown tremendously in the past year, and we’re continuing to grow along with our community. We are eagerly anticipating Hudson creating a positive travel experience for our passengers.”

The three stores — one pre-security and the other two post-security — include:

• Hudson — Colorful Colorado. Offering a wide assortment of books, electronics, food and beverage products, and local gifts and souvenirs, the store will draw inspiration from the “Welcome To Colorful Colorado” road signs seen along Colorado’s state lines. Equipped with self-checkout and mobile POS, it will include branded shop-in-shops from Herschel Supply Co. and Sunglass Hut.

• Hudson Nonstop is a travel convenience concept that offers travelers a way to pick up essentials and food and beverage products without having to stop to pay.

• The Atrium at Colorado Springs will feature products from Happy Socks, Sunglass Hut, Brookstone and more, plus official merchandise from the U.S. Olympic & and Paralympic Museum and the U.S. Air Force Academy. Products specific to the region include body and skin care items from the Rocky Mountain Soap Market and Simple Body; handmade gifts and décor from Heartshake Studios; and food and treats from Sasquatch Cookies.

“As a thriving leisure destination, Colorado Springs is an exciting new addition to our footprint as we work to diversify our markets while continuing to transform the travel experience,” Brian Quinn, executive vice president and deputy CEO of Hudson, said in the news release. “... We look forward to building a strong partnership and leaving a lasting impact on travelers here for years to come.”