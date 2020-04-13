Small businesses in the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone that have been hit hard financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic could receive grants of up to $7,500 under a program being launched by El Paso County's Economic Development Department and its business and economic development partners.
The Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone Business Relief Fund would provide assistance to businesses, which could use the money to pay and retain workers, cover operating costs and pay fixed expenses such as rents, mortgages and insurance.
One problem, however. El Paso County officials don't yet have funding for the relief program.
Nevertheless, they hope to raise $1 million over the next 12 months and are optimistic they'll receive donations from individuals and business people, who become eligible for tax credits when they contribute more than $100, said Natalie Sosa, a county spokeswoman.
"Small businesses are really the backbone of our local economy," Sosa said. "A lot of them are suffering right now and so this is a way to kind of bring light to that."
Donations to the relief fund, Sosa said, would provide members of the public with an opportunity to help local businesses. County officials expect to receive hundreds of applications, Sosa said; grants that are awarded would work in conjunction with federal and state small business assistance programs.
"It's community based," she said of the local relief fund. "It comes from the generous donations of the community. We want the community to feel like they are a part of this."
According to details of the relief fund:
• Small, locally owned businesses within the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone would be eligible for one-time grants of up to $7,500; the money would not have to be repaid. The zone covers areas in southeast Colorado Springs and around the city airport; downtown; portions of northern Colorado Springs; sections of Manitou Springs, Fountain, Monument and Palmer Lake; much of eastern and western El Paso County; and Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Florissant and Divide in Teller County.
• Among eligibility requirements, small businesses — those with 500 employees or less, including part-timers — must operate within the enterprise zone, regardless of industry type. They also must have experienced a year-over-year revenue decline because of the pandemic and be able to provide financial records; be operating legally under state and federal law; and be in good standing with local, state and federal taxing and licensing authorities.
• Grants are expected to be awarded starting in early May. Businesses can apply starting April 20; applications will be available at https://admin.elpasoco.com/economic-development/enterprise-zone-contribution-projects. Businesses that apply must complete an application as a PDF and submit the form and required financial documents to the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone administrator for review and consideration.
• Members of the public who donate $100 or more qualify for a 25% state income tax credit. Contributions by check, made payable to "Enterprise Zone" and including "Pikes Peak EZ Business Relief Fund," can be sent to El Paso County Economic Development, 9 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs, 80903. Checks should include the last four digits of the donor's Social Security number; credit card contributions cannot be accepted. More information: https://admin.elpasoco.com/economic-development/pikes-peak-enterprise-zone/
Enterprise zones provide a series of financial incentives, designed to encourage businesses to locate within their boundaries or expand existing operations. Among those incentives are a series of state income tax credits for investing in new facilities, job training, research and development and the rehabilitation of vacant buildings. Credits also are available when businesses hire employees and provide them with health insurance.