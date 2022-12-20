Entregris' new Colorado Springs facility will initially support production for the company's Microcontamination Control and Advanced Materials Handling divisions, which develop critical products used to manufacture semiconductors, according to a news release. It is targeted to begin initial commercial operations in mid-2024.

The new manufacturing campus will be built in phases, the release said, with a 100,000-square-foot facility in its initial phase.

Entegris' manufacturing facility would be built at 301 S. Rockrimmon Blvd. on Colorado Springs' northwest side, on an 88.4-acre site that has a lengthy high-tech and manufacturing history. 

In 1979, a pair of manufacturing buildings totaling 778,000 square feet were built on the property for Digital Equipment Corp., where the company made high-capacity disk drives used in mainframe computers, according to Gazette archives.

Digital was acquired in 1998 by Compaq Computer Corp., which four years later merged with California tech giant Hewlett-Packard. Hewlett-Packard already had a presence in Colorado Springs that dated to the early 1960s.

In December 2011, Hewlett-Packard announced plans to tear down the two-building manufacturing plant on the Rockrimmon Boulevard site. Demolition took place starting in 2012, and the property has remained vacant since then.

In September 2020, Hewlett-Packard sold the property for $4.75 million to a limited liability company controlled by Norwood Development Group of Colorado Springs, El Paso County land records show. Norwood is one of the city's largest real estate developers.

