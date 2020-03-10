Cinemark, the Texas-based movie theater chain, might add a third complex in Colorado Springs as part of a 23-acre retail project planned for the city’s northwest side.
The development is envisioned southeast of Fillmore Street and Centennial Boulevard, across from the Floyd K. Lindstrom Veterans Affairs clinic, according to project details on the website of David Hicks Lampert a suburban Denver-based commercial brokerage that’s marketing the site.
Whether the project is a done deal, however, isn’t certain. Cinemark officials declined to comment, and a David Hicks Lampert broker couldn’t be reached.
The online information posted by the commercial brokerage didn’t specify how many screens Cinemark would have, but did say there would be 1,225 seats. That would be enough to accommodate multiple auditoriums, based on the size of typical Cinemark theater complexes.
Also, three restaurants of 8,000 square feet each, a 25,000-square-foot medical office building and a 3,000-square-foot building — possibly a convenience store — are shown as part of the project, according to David Hicks Lampert.
Construction would begin this year and be completed in 2021, the brokerage says.
El Paso County land records show the planned retail site has been owned for several years by a limited liability company.
Based on how such real estate deals often work, and because David Hicks Lampert is marketing the property, it’s possible Cinemark or a third-party developer has contracted to buy the site and is performing its due diligence before completing the purchase.
Cinemark has a major presence in Colorado Springs with multiscreen theater complexes at the First & Main Town Center in northeast Colorado Springs and near The Broadmoor World Arena on the south side.
Like Cinemark, many theater complexes today offer comfy recliners, upgraded food, online seat selection and other amenities to attract moviegoers in the face of online streaming services and other stay-at-home options.
The chain has plenty of competition in the Springs, including the Regal InterQuest & RPX at InterQuest Marketplace, Icon Cinemas at Victory Ridge and AMC Chapel Hills 13 at the Chapel Hills Mall — all on the city’s north side. The downtown Kimball’s Peak Three Theater also is a local favorite.
The RoadHouse Cinemas, meanwhile, is under construction inside a former Kmart building that’s being remodeled at Fillmore and Nevada in the Fillmore Marketplace.