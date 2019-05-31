A New Mexico aerospace company will receive an estimated $94,300 in sales tax rebates during the next four years if it spends $13.4 million to expand and move its headquarters to Colorado Springs.
City Council members are scheduled to approve the incentives June 11 for TMC Design Corp., which plans to add nearly 100 employees over the next seven years as part of the agreement.
The company, currently based in Las Cruces, N.M., already employs 74 people at five facilities near the Colorado Springs Airport and plans to hire 59 more by 2023 at an average annual wage of nearly $100,000, and another 33 employees by 2026, according to a presentation to council Tuesday by Chelsea Gaylord, the city's economic development project manager. The company employs another 54 combined in New Mexico and in Huntsville, Ala.
The incentive package approved by council lists the company under the code name "Project Fusion." But Gaylord's presentation listed two addresses near the airport that contain four of the five facilities that are occupied by TMC. The company also operates an office at the Catalyst Campus near downtown.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission a year ago approved job growth incentive tax credits totaling $1.22 million over eight years if the company created 64 full-time jobs paying an average annual wage of more than $100,000. Under the program, employers receive a state income tax credit equal to up to 50% of Social Security tax paid by the business on the net job growth for each calendar year.
TMC was founded in 1997 and is an original equipment manufacturer and advanced engineering company focusing on electromagnetics, digital signal processing and radio frequency communications. The company provides complex electronic warfare and tactical space products to U.S. government and commercial customers and opened its first office in the Springs in 2005.
TMC holds 24 contracts and subcontracts totaling $377 million — all for new work. Its projects include a $37 million, five-year deal awarded in 2015 as prime contractor for the Army's Electromagnetic Environmental Effects Systems Modernization Program at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
The city's economic development office estimates TMC will generate $925,700 in sales tax revenue over four years for the city — after the rebates are subtracted — or nearly 10 times the amount of the incentive package. That total jumps to $2.29 million over the first 10 years. The city estimates the company will generate nearly $60 million in economic activity over four years and $230 million over 10 years.
Company officials did not return calls Friday seeking comment.