The proposed Falcon Marketplace shopping center just outside Colorado Springs could be getting a new owner, who’s expected to breathe life into the financially troubled project.
Evergreen Devco, a real estate company with offices in Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, has contracted to buy the 36-acre Falcon Marketplace property northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads, said Laura Ortiz, the company’s president . The site lies in unincorporated Falcon, northeast of the Springs.
Evergreen, which has a successful track record of retail and multifamily development in Colorado and other states, would take over Falcon Marketplace from a limited liability company controlled by Leon Capital Group of Dallas.
Ortiz declined to say when Evergreen is scheduled to complete its purchase or elaborate on other details.
She did, however, say the company plans to develop Falcon Marketplace with a King Soopers grocery as the project’s anchor, which is how the original developer envisioned the shopping center.
“It is still intended to be a King Soopers development,” Ortiz said. “We expect it to be a great King Soopers shopping center.”
The original shopping center plan also included smaller retailers, restaurants and service-oriented businesses.
Evergreen has similar experience in the Colorado Springs area. The company developed a shopping center southeast of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue in unincorporated Claremont Ranch on the city’s east edge, which also is anchored by a 124,000-square King Soopers Marketplace.
King Soopers already has said it will build one of its larger-format marketplace stores — which sell clothing, household goods and general merchandise to go along with groceries — at the new Falcon shopping center.
A King Soopers affiliate paid nearly $1.7 million in January to buy 10 acres at the site; the grocery chain, part of the Kroger brand, is targeting a 2022 completion.
Evergreen officials are bullish on continued growth in the Colorado Springs area, Ortiz said.
“Even during these COVID times, we’ve seen Colorado Springs remain strong,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to job losses and businesses closures nationwide. “We like the growth of Colorado Springs and think we can bring some really high-quality developments to the area.”
The 45-year-old company has developed shopping centers, single-use retail buildings and restaurants in Colorado and in other states, according to its website.
Evergreen expanded into multifamily development in 2011 and currently has several apartment projects in the Denver and Phoenix areas. It also announced plans to tear down the vacant Sears store at the Chapel Hills mall in Colorado Springs and replace it with a 300-unit apartment complex.
By taking over Falcon Marketplace, Evergreen would help get the project out from under an uncertain future.
As planned, Falcon Marketplace would join Safeway and Walmart-anchored shopping centers in fast-growing Falcon. The once-rural area northeast of the Springs has been a residential and commercial hot spot for the last 20 to 30 years.
Original developer Hummel Investments of Dallas had proposed Falcon Marketplace several years ago, and worked to overcome traffic and access issues to position the property for development. A few months ago, Leon Capital, a real estate development and investment firm, took over the project from Hummel.
But around May, Leon Capital halted stormwater and drainage upgrades and other site preparation work at Falcon Marketplace. In June, Leon officials told the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners that they had halted work on several projects because of financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerned about potential flooding and other problems at the site, county commissioners authorized their staff to hire a contractor to complete the shopping center’s stormwater upgrades and to use proceeds from a $4.7 million developer bond as a funding source.
After that decision, however, Leon resumed site preparation work at the shopping center and county officials didn’t need to use the bond proceeds, said Lauren Tostenson, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s records from July 31 show Evergreen provided a $1.5 million loan to Leon’s limited liability company to finance construction of improvements at the site.
Leon Capital representatives didn’t return phone calls to The Gazette.
Craig Dossey, the county’s executive director of Planning and Community Development, said Evergreen’s interest in the property is a plus, especially for a growing area such as Falcon where commercial projects are needed.
“We feel like there’s more of a serious intent to finish the development,” he said.