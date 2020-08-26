Clarity Media Group, owner of The Gazette in Colorado Springs, is launching an online daily newspaper in Denver that the company says will provide Mile High City residents with "more hard-hitting news, investigative journalism and thought-provoking local opinions than any other publication in the city."
The Denver Gazette, as the new interactive paper will be called, begins publication Sept. 14.
"We see ourselves as presenting a news alternative for all consumers in Denver," said Chris Reen, publisher of the Colorado Springs Gazette who will serve in the same role with The Denver Gazette. "We're focused on fact-based, straight, balanced, non-agenda driven news, which is more important now than ever."
The Denver Gazette will feature city hall and legislative news, suburban and statewide reporting, business, national and international coverage, outdoor trends, entertainment and local editorials.
"It will give you a complete picture of what’s happening locally and nationally, and in sports and business and local news," Reen said.
VIDEO: An introduction to The Denver Gazette
The newspaper will be a digital-only publication that's delivered at 5 a.m. each day to subscribers' desktop computers, laptops, iPads and mobile phones, Reen said.
It will resemble a printed newspaper in a tabloid format similar to the old Rocky Mountain News, with a front page, sections and news pages that readers can flip through on their devices. The paper will have at least 56 pages daily and 68 pages on Sundays.
But there will be differences between the online newspaper and a traditional print edition.
Denver Gazette news pages will be free of advertising, though full-page ads will appear in between sections, Reen said.
Interactive features also will allow readers to adjust a story's text size; forward and print articles; watch videos by tapping an image; flip through photo galleries; or listen to an audio version of a story by touching an icon.
"It’s fully interactive, but it will look exactly like your newspaper, just in digital format," Reen said. "Ours will be what we call 'next generation' in that there will be a lot more multimedia involved with the product and it will be easier to use."
The Denver Gazette will have a website and app that will be updated throughout the day with breaking news. It also will include a regular feature that examines historically significant moments via archived articles and imagery from the Rocky Mountain News, which closed in 2009 after nearly 150 years.
The newspaper will be offered free for its first three months; readers can visit www.denvergazette.com to register. Or readers can subscribe for an introductory rate of $9.99 per month or $99 per year.
Denver-based Clarity Media Group is part of The Anschutz Corp., which also owns The Colorado Springs Gazette and The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs.
Clarity Media purchased The Gazette in Colorado Springs in 2012; its other properties are Colorado Politics, Out There Colorado, the Washington Examiner and now The Denver Gazette.
The expansion of The Gazette brand marks a major entry by Clarity Media into the Denver market.
Ryan McKibben, Clarity Media’s CEO and president, said in a news release that the company has "long considered publishing a Denver newspaper."
"Denver has always been a news-hungry and news-savvy city," Reen said. "We think it’s currently underserved in local news and missing a voice. We're committed to high-quality journalism and adding to the conversation.
"At the same time," he said, "COVID has accelerated digital adoption and usage — we see that with remote work and learning. Launching a fully digital, interactive, next-generation newspaper at this time is leaning into that technology advancement."
Reen said the Denver Gazette will have a team of more than 50 staffers and contributors.
Sports columnists Paul Klee and Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette, senior writer and deputy managing editor Joey Bunch of Colorado Politics and former Denver legislative writer Lynn Bartels will be among the names contributing to The Denver Gazette.
Vince Bzdek, editor of The Gazette in Colorado Springs and Colorado Politics, also will serve as editor of The Denver Gazette.
"We’ve added a number of new positions in Denver, we've centralized our production and design work, and all of our reporters and editors are based in Denver. And we'll be hiring more; this is just the beginning," Reen said.