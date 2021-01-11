Colorado Department of Labor and Employment officials launched new technology Sunday to handle the hundreds of thousands of unemployment insurance claims it receives and processes annually.
The new system, dubbed MyUI+, replaces both systems the agency used in 2020: the old mainframe legacy system MyUI for regular claims and a new system modified in April to handle Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for “gig” and contract workers.
Officials said in a release Monday afternoon that the new MyUI+ system, at https://cdle.colorado.gov/myui-plus, handled access by more than 100,000 claimants in the first day, as well as allowing 43,000 claimants to complete their first weekly payment request.
The department was poised to upgrade to the new, cloud-based technology in April. But the pandemic sent claims soaring, putting off the full system upgrade. Officials did use the new technology, by contractor Deloitte, to process PUA claims, and plan to do so again now that the new system has completely integrated both systems.
But the new system can’t process PUA claims until it gets more guidance form the U.S. Department of Labor, and has time to program the new technology. Officials hope that streamlined technology will allow them to start processing payments in two to four weeks, rather than the previous six- to 12-week timeframe required for the old system.
Officials said Monday those experiencing problems with the new system are those errantly trying to file under PUA or the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims. PEUC expanded the time frame to receive benefits 13 weeks beyond the original 26-week limit. Participants of both programs will have to refile, since those programs expired Dec. 26.
“While all claimants are able to log in and set up their accounts, only regular state unemployment claimants are currently able to request payment,” according to the Monday release.
The PUA and PEUC benefits are not currently available. Department officials said they would notify the public when the second round of those benefits become available.
“The Department received official required federal guidance on these programs last Friday and has since begun scoping requirements and system reprogramming,” the release states. “All claimants on the PUA and PEUC programs have been contacted as recently as Sunday, January 10th notifying them that the MyUI+ system does not currently allow PUA and PEUC claimants to request payments, and that we will contact them directly when those programs are available within MyUI+.”
Colorado paid out $6.69 billion in unemployment benefits in 2020 to some 984,043 claimants.