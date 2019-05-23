Two Colorado Springs businessmen have launched an airport shuttle service to provide an alternative way to get to Denver International Airport and Colorado Springs Airport.
Anthony Perez, a motivational speaker who owns several local businesses, and Andrew Woehle, president of 365 Grand Club, started Infinity Shuttle Service on May 16 with an 11-person van to take passengers from Colorado Springs hotels and homes in the 80903, 80904 or 80906 ZIP codes to DIA. They plan to launch a similar service Tuesday to the Colorado Springs Airport.
“We felt there was a lack of transportation choices in Colorado Springs,” where Colorado Springs Shuttle was the dominant provider until it was acquired last month by Virginia-based Groome Transportation, Woehle said.
“We see a need for more transportation here, especially to and from the airports once the Olympic Museum opens next year. We believe the museum will attract many more visitors to our region.”
Woehle said he and Perez began planning Infinity Shuttle a year ago by applying for a license from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and later gaining approval from DIA. They started with one van, but plan to add up to three more vehicles during the next 12-18 months if demand grows as they expect, Perez said.
The company employs four drivers — three full time and one part time — to offer rides to DIA and, starting next week, to the Springs airport daily between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Infinity Shuttle charges $50 one-way per passenger to DIA and will charge $25 one-way per passenger to the Colorado Springs Airport. One checked bag is included in the price along with free Wi-Fi and bottled water.
Woehle, Perez and a third partner they declined to name own the shuttle service and four other businesses started in the past year that employ 70 people combined — Infinity F&B, a food and beverage staffing service for hotels; Infinity Commercial Cleaning Solutions, which offers cleaning for commercial property owners; Infinity Mobile Detailing, which offers mobile vehicle detailing service; and RJ Commercial Services, which cleans restaurant hoods and will be sold soon. Woehle is president of all five firms, while Perez is chief operating officer.
Perez said a tight labor market has prompted him to hire employees for all five businesses from nontraditional sources, including veterans through the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center and homeless people through the Springs Rescue Mission.
The two partners also plan to donate a percentage of their profits to charities, including the Colorado Institute for Social Impact to help entrepreneurs with training to start such ventures.
