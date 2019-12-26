S4 Inc., a Massachusetts-based government contractor, will lay off 77 information technology employees next month at its Colorado Springs operation after losing a federal contract, the company says.
The employees will lose their jobs effective Jan. 26, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, letter that S4 filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Under federal law, employers are required to alert government officials of mass layoffs.
The S4 jobs affected include a wide range of IT positions, such as help desk employees, network monitors, operations management workers and network technicians, according to the state Labor Department.
As of three years ago, according to a Gazette story at the time, S4 employed up to 150 locally, but it's not clear how many the company employs now. S4 officials couldn't be reached for comment about the layoffs.
The company lost a contract in which it provided information technology systems management — including classified and unclassified data, voice and video networks — to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the U.S. Northern Command.
Both are headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, a short distance from S4's offices on Colorado Springs' southeast side.
S4 had been been awarded the contract, with a maximum value of $99 million, in 2016; the five-year contract was supposed to run from 2017 through 2022, according to contract details provided on the company's website.
It's possible the number of laid-off employees could change because of resignations received by the company, S4 said in its letter to the state.
Also, the laid-off S4 employees might find jobs with a competitor.
In an email summarizing the S4 layoffs, the state Labor Department said that "employees are expected to be offered positions with Leidos, the company awarded the contract." Leidos is a Virginia-based information technology and engineering company that also has a Springs location.
S4, a privately held company founded in 1999, has offices in or near Dayton, Ohio; Huntsville, Ala.; and Omaha, Neb. It holds contracts with the departments of Defense and Homeland Security, specializing in providing enterprise information-technology services, advisory and assistance services and cybersecurity.