About 41,000 self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers filed first-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado during the week ending April 25, the first week they could file for benefits.
Another 38,384 people filed traditional first-time unemployment claims, pushing the total for the week to 80,290, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday. The weekly total for traditional claims was down from 67,334 during the previous week and is the fewest for any week since March 21, before Gov. Jared Polis imposed a stay-at-home order that expired Sunday.
Claims for the past five weeks — including self-employed persons, independent contractors and gig workers — total nearly 360,000 and equal more than 11% of the state's 3.14 million-person labor force. If all are eligible for benefits, that would push the state's unemployment rate from 4.5% in March, the most recent available, to nearly 16%. Colorado's jobless rate was a record low of 2.5% in February.
The numbers reflect the huge toll measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus has taken on the state's economy with jobless numbers likely to easily surpass records set during the Great Recession. Most of the job losses are concentrated in the hotel, restaurant, retail and health care industries (doctor, dentist, chiropractic and other offices) with all but hotels and food stores deemed not essential under the stay-at-home order.
The department also last week began paying an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits under coronavirus relief legislation enacted in March. The agency paid $247.4 million in benefits last week under that program and another $28.7 million in benefits to self-employed persons, independent contractors and gig workers. The department also paid out $86.1 million in traditional unemployment benefits, up from $74.1 million during the previous week and pushing the total for the month to a record $251.9 million, more than 2½ times the prior record set in May 2009.
