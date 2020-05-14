Nearly 100 downtown Colorado Springs businesses will receive a total of $667,000 in grants from a Downtown Development Authority relief fund — an effort to help them pay rent, utilities, payroll and other costs at a time when sales and revenues have plunged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Checks of $2,500 to $20,000 will go out starting Friday to 95 restaurants, galleries, soft-goods retailers and other small businesses that qualified for the grants under a financial assistance program announced in April by the authority, a quasi-governmental agency that promotes downtown interests.
“Some of them received some federal funding, but much of that federal funding has limitations and it’s primarily for payroll,” said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership advocacy group that provides the authority’s programming and administrative services.
“That’s great, but there’s also bills to pay, rents and mortgages and utilities and insurance and paying vendors and suppliers,” she said. “So I think the businesses appreciated there was a little more flexibility in this for general business operations, just to keep them going.”
The money comes at a perfect time for Meeker Music at 624 N. Tejon St., which rents and sells instruments and accessories, provides space for music lessons, sells sheet music and makes repairs. The 45-year-old, family-owned store was awarded a $5,000 grant from the authority’s relief fund; Meeker also has two other Springs-area locations.
Like other businesses, Meeker closed the day after Gov. Jared Polis issued Colorado’s stay-at-home order March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Meeker started curbside service April 27 as the order was relaxed and now has reopened its doors — with mask-wearing employees and other safeguards in place to protect customers and workers.
But the temporary closing took its toll; Meeker only brought in about one-third of its usual revenue during that time, said Kelly Hamman, who owns the business with her mother, Connie.
“We took a pretty good hit, closing our doors for a month,” Kelly Hamman said. “It was definitely hard on us.”
Meeker now will be able to put its grant toward several expenses.
“We can put that amount towards rent and then save that $5,000 and apply it towards other bills and not have to worry about how we’re going to come up with the money for these other bills,” Hamman said. “Just any assistance at all is very significant.”
Suzette and Kevin Megyeri, who own Bambino’s Urban Pizzeria and the Skirted Heifer hamburger restaurant, just did their books Wednesday — and there was plenty of red ink.
At Bambino’s, 36 E. Bijou St., sales in April nosedived about 60% from the same time last year, Suzette Megyeri said. The Skirted Heifer, meanwhile, saw its sales fall by 45% last month.
“We were just devastated when those numbers were right in front of our face like that,” she said.
On Thursday, the Megyeris learned that Bambino’s and the Skirted Heifer each were awarded $7,500 under the Downtown Development Authority’s relief fund, which will help the restaurants pay a total of 45 employees that the owners have kept on during the hard times.
“It’s a huge deal,” Suzette said. “That is just going to give us more time. It’s going to give us less of a financial burden and worry. And we’re confident that the extra help is going to keep us in business.”
The Downtown Development Authority, which is funded by a special downtown property tax and increased tax revenues generated by new projects and redeveloped property in the area, used revenue on hand to establish an initial $400,000 for the relief fund.
An additional $250,000 was donated by Pinnacol Assurance, the Denver-based workers’ compensation insurer, and contributions were received from several other businesses that boosted the relief fund to $667,000.
The authority received 120 applications for funding, but had said when the program was launched that not all requests would be granted.
A 15-member review committee looked at applicants’ revenues, financial health, location, amount of square footage, their ability to rebound from the downturn, vibrancy and their character.
Size, for example, played a role in considering grant requests; larger businesses that serve as an anchor and help draw visitors to downtown, and whose spaces would be tougher to fill if they closed permanently, were given strong consideration, Edmondson said.
Some business owners with multiple downtown storefronts received more than one grant; each business was considered as a separate entity, Edmondson said.
As a result, the Megyeris received grants for each of their restaurants. Downtown businessman Richard Skorman, meanwhile, received a combined $50,000 for his Poor Richard’s Bookstore, Little Richard’s Toy Store and Poor Richard’s Restaurant. And Concept Restaurants received a total of $40,000 for its MacKenzie’s Chop House, Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social and Jose Muldoon’s.
Edmondson said the Downtown Development Authority will explore the possibility of a second relief fund later in the year, although the initial fund used a large portion of the agency’s available resources.