Employees at Navakai pose in front of the company’s reception desk in its downtown Colorado Springs office. The company that acquired, Ntiva,  has been sold to a group that includes its senior management and PSP Capital, a private investment firm owned by former commerce secretary Penny Pritzker.

Ntiva, the Virginia-based information technology company that acquired Colorado Springs IT provider Navakai in October, now has a new owner as well.

PSP Capital, an investment company owned by former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, joined with Ntiva's senior management to acquire the company.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ntiva operates Navakai as its Rocky Mountain regional hub, providing computer and network support to small and midsized Colorado Springs area businesses. Ntiva operates in the Washington, D.C., area, Illinois, New York, South Florida, Southern California and West Virginia.

PSP invested more than $100 million last year in a manufacturing efficiency firm, a construction photo documentation company and a database and data analysis firm. Pritzker founded the company in 2011 and was commerce secretary during the Obama administration. Her father was a co-founder of Hyatt Hotels and her brother is governor of Illinois.

