Natural Grocers specializes in organics, natural foods and health-conscious items, while Woodland Park is a mountain community known for its active lifestyle.
That makes the two a perfect match, the Lakewood-based grocery chain says.
Natural Grocers will open its newest Pikes Peak region store at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 916 Paradise Lodge Lane in Woodland Park, about 20 minutes west of Colorado Springs. The newly constructed store is just off U.S. 24 and north of Ent Credit Union.
“We are expanding into more mountain communities,” said Natural Grocers spokeswoman Amber Dutra. “We just find it has a great fit with the lifestyles of the communities, the people that live in mountain towns. They’re healthy, active, outdoor. And we want to be able to bring organic and natural (products) to people who may lack access. So, those in mountain communities who may only have one store offering. Providing more options to those communities.”
Woodland Park isn’t so isolated, however. Residents are a short drive from Colorado Springs via Ute Pass, while Safeway, City Market, a Walmart Supercenter and locally owned Mountain Naturals Community Market also sell groceries in Woodland Park.
The 13,300-square-foot Woodland Park store will be Natural Grocers’ 39th in Colorado, Dutra said. The chain has locations on North Academy Boulevard and South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs and another in Monument.
Natural Grocers will employ 18 full- and part-time workers at its new store, similar to other locations, Dutra said.
As part of the Woodland Park store opening, nine Natural Grocers customers will win gift cards of $10 to $100 per week for six months. Eligible customers must submit an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. Wednesday for the 9 a.m. drawing.
The first 100 customers also will receive free gift bags with a breakfast recipe and ingredients, along with a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.