The first of three community forums to examine issues facing Colorado Springs' housing market will take place Friday and feature nationally known economist Elliot Eisenberg, who will provide an overview of the national and state economies and housing trends.
The forum — "Housing for All: Creative Solutions to Our Local Housing Crisis" — will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., in downtown Colorado Springs.
The event is sold out, but will be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/360341475223312/.
It also will be available to watch via El Paso County's online news and information channel at https://www.elpasoco.com/news-information-channel/.
The forum is being sponsored by the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, Apartment Association of Southern Colorado and the Downtown Partnership.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will deliver opening remarks for the event and Dirk Draper, the Chamber & EDC's president and CEO, will serve as moderator.
Eisenberg, known as the "bow tie economist" for his necktie choices and conversational attempts to make economics fun and relevant, will share statistics on the national and state economies to help put Colorado Springs' housing and economic conditions into context.
He'll also discuss the nation's gross domestic product, inflation, employment, wages and interest rates, and will talk about prices, mortgage rates, new construction, affordability, inventories and other housing trends.
A question-and-answer session with local housing experts will follow the presentation.
For more information, call the HBA at 592-1800, ext. 114.
The next two community housing forums are planned for the summer and fall at times and dates to be determined.