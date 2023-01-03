Shawn Mayo had a hand-sketched drawing hanging on his refrigerator of the dream record shop he someday hoped to own. Twenty years later, he brought his drawing to life.
Mayo and business partner Drew Morton opened Tiger Records last month, marking the inception of Colorado Springs’ newest record store among nearly a half dozen others, such as Earth Pig and What’s Left Records.
The shop, tucked into a strip mall at 1625 W. Unitah St. on Colorado Springs' west side, features an array of vintage vinyl, new releases, sound systems and rock memorabilia, such as posters and stickers.
“I have been in the record business since 1985,” Mayo said. “I have worked for many record stores, most notably Independent Records here in town, for 23 years I worked for them.”
But in March, Mayo said he was laid off from his job at Independent Records.
Mayo saw it as an opportunity for him and Morton, a friend and record hunter, to start their own store after they had acquired a treasure trove of records from a longtime collector.
They combined the collection with the fruits of their own record hunting over the years. With more than 10,000 records, Mayo and Morton set up shop.
In choosing a store name, Morton came up with Tiger Records in honor of his friendship with Mayo.
"I call people 'Tiger,'" Morton said. "Shawn was the first person I ever called Tiger. I said, ‘Hey Tiger, how are you doing today?' He thought it was so funny and we started going back and forth."
By December, they were ready to welcome their first customers.
“We want people to come in here and, when they leave, feel like they learned something,” Morton said. “We want to educate people about certain vinyl, about turntables. It’s important we get that sense of community flowing through here.”
Even on a snowy day last month, record aficionados and nostalgic music connoisseurs could be found browsing the rows of vinyl.
“It’s like treasure hunting,” Reed Robins, a customer with his own collection of over 2,000 records, said. “You never know what you’re going to find.”
Sometimes the hunt means finding more than just the records themselves.
Morton said he gained interest in records after browsing garage sales with his mom in the 1980s and bought his first records for nickels and quarters.
“That’s when I fell in love with the process of holding something physical, holding an album, actually pulling it out, maybe there’s a poster in it, maybe there's a brochure, booklet or something that comes with it that explains the band,” Morton said. “I’m getting chills just talking about it. I love it so much.”
And now with the store open, Morton intends to share his love of vinyl and music with others.
“There was a vinyl that I wanted that is called 'Sad Eyes,'" said Cynthia Armatis, a customer who came into the store after her shift at the neighboring Wag N’ Wash. “And they know about it, and where I looked before, nobody knew the title of it or anything. So, he’s helped me out trying to find it.”
Armatis owns other records, too; she returned to the store to buy a sound system to listen to her vinyl.
“It’s been kind of fun coming in here and checking out all these,” Armatis said. “Vinyl is back.”