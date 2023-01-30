Ent Credit Union announced the promotion of Dan Leclerc to chief financial office. Leclerc, who has been with Ent for 10 years, most recently was senior vice president – deputy chief financial officer. He replaces MJ Coon, who retired after 25 years at Ent. Before joining Ent in 2013, Leclerc provided strategic leadership within financial institutions in roles spanning CEO, CFO, IT and operations. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University and an MBA in finance from the same institution.

Barbara Gibbons has been named chief of staff, a new position, at Peak Vista Community Health Centers. Gibbons previously served as Peak Vista’s executive office administrator II, managing the day-to-day administrative operations of the executive suite and overseeing the organization’s administrative professionals. Before joining Peak Vista, Gibbons managed day-to-day operations for six urgent care clinics across southern Colorado; was a clinic supervisor for three physical therapy clinics; and served in business support for health care executives.

Brian Lipp has been named regional president for ANB Bank’s Colorado Springs Banking Centers. He succeeds Tom Ashley, who will retire from banking at the end of February. Lipp has more than two decades of experience at financial institutions. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Montana State University-Northern and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Kevin Porter has been named executive director of Special Kids Special Families. Porter has been advocating for the underserved in the Colorado Springs community in the health care field for the past 13 years. He has nonprofit and health care experience in operations, strategy, project oversight, business development, communications and marketing. He replaces Linda Ellegard, SKSF founder, in the executive director role.

