The Colorado Springs Executives Association, a networking group founded in 1960, announced its new board of directors: President — Jenn Kolk, Brightway Insurance; vice president — Chris Waldron, Waldron’s Family Studio; treasurer — Diana Thate, Payroll City; and secretary — Stephanie Horton, KCME Jazz 93.5. Other board members: Tara Irons, PhilanthroCorp (past president); Todd Matia, Harvey Investment Management; Larry Blevins, American Business Brokers; Karen Heun, Advanced Impressions; and Kody Miller, Guaranteed Rate.

