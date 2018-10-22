Matt Barrett and Mark Bittle have joined Hanson HotSpring Spas as director of operations and director of sales, respectively. Barrett was a partner with Business Truths Consulting and before that was CEO of the Southern Colorado Better Business Bureau, chief operating officer at Graham Advertising and executive director of the Colorado Springs Small Business Development Center. He has a bachelor's degree in business and psychology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a master's degree in business administration from Iowa State University. Bittle was president of Connectionmark and before that was director of marketing and development for The Gazette and market development manager for CenturyLink. He has a bachelor's degree in communication from Regis University.

